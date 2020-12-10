MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The bazaar with 40 vendors will run Friday and Saturday. The fair is requiring masks and is regularly sanitizing the Commercial Building where the event is being held.

The Holiday Bazaar at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario features 40 vendors with a variety of handcrafted goods and other items for sale. (Malheur County Fairgrounds photo)

ONTARIO - Your last chance to get in shopping at a holiday bazaar is Friday and Saturday at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

The event is being held in the Commercial Building and runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Masks are required and there a limit to how many people can be in at one time.

Because of the pandemic, Santa is keeping his distance so no photos with him this year.

The bazaar features 40 vendors.

