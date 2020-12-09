OBITUARIES

Glenda Mitchell, Darla Mikkelsen Neilson,MaryEtta L. Hemenway, Reverend Wesley Glenn Jones, Richard A. Lanier, Richard “Rick “ Byron Olsen, Michael Barry Leavitt, Nancy Sitz, Samuel A. Denney, Stormie Cummings Couch

Glenda Mitchell

February 10, 1926 ~ November 27, 2020

Glenda Mitchell passed away on November 27, 2020, at Lincoln Hospital in Davenport, Washington.

Glenda was born on February 10, 1926, in Preston, Idaho, to J.H. and Harritt Lloyd. She grew up in Preston and attended school, graduating from Preston High School.

She married Bentley Mitchell on April 3, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho, and their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 29, 1951. They were married for 55 years before Bentley’s death in 1999. In October of 1944 they moved to Renton, Washington, and worked for Boeing Aircraft assembling B-29s. In May 1945, they moved to Vale, Oregon, where they had a farm, milked cows and etc.

Glenda started working for US Bank in 1947, and worked there until she retired in 1986. They stayed active in the LDS Church and they joined the Good Sam RV Club and enjoyed traveling.

They moved from Vale to Davenport, Washington, in December 1995 to be closer to their daughter and her family. They had a beautiful yard and garden. Glenda was a member of the Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary and the Davenport Branch, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and helped in the church library and led music, and led music at the Lincoln Nursing Home. Glenda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Vicki (Rob) Morcom; two grandsons Brian (Morgan) Morcom and Kevin Morcom; and three great-grandchildren Maverick, Harper and Wyatt. She is preceded in death by her husband Bentley, three sisters and one brother.

No services will be held with Inurnment at a later date at the Valley View Cemetery in Vale. Memorials may be made to the Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls St., Davenport, Washington 99122.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Mitchell family. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, Washington, is caring for the family.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Darla Mikkelsen Neilson

Dec. 2, 2020

Darla Mikkelsen Neilson passed away on Dec. 2 at her home. She graduated from Vale Union High in 1962. She raised her family in Sandy, Utah; and leaves her husband of 51 years.

DEATH:

• MaryEtta L. Hemenway, 76, of Payette, died Nov. 28 at a local care center. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Reverend Wesley Glenn Jones, 99, of Ontario, died Dec. 1 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Richard A. Lanier, 74, of Ontario, died Dec. 1. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Richard “Rick “ Byron Olsen, 58, of Pendleton, formerly of Adrian, died Nov. 30 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

• Michael Barry Leavitt, 74, of Ontario, died Dec. 1 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Condolences to the family may be made at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com

• Nancy Sitz, 66, of Ontario, died Dec. 2 at her home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Samuel A. Denney, 82, of Weiser, died Dec. 4. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Stormie Cummings Couch, 68, of Nampa, formerly of Vale, died Dec. 1. Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

LEARN HOW TO PLACE AN OBITUARY: Contact Autumn Butler, Enterprise office manager, at [email protected] or call 514-473-3377.