MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS

Malheur Federal Credit Union will unite with the Medford-based Rogue Credit Union after a recent vote by local members. Malheur Federal Credit Union opened in Nyssa in 1957 and now counts about 14,000 members.

The members of Malheur Federal Credit Union, in Ontario recently voted to approve a merger with Medford-based Rogue Credit Union. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO – A longtime area banking institution will merge with a southern Oregon credit union but local customers won’t see much change.

Members of Malheur Federal Credit Union recently voted to merge with the Medford-based Rogue Credit Union.

The merger means customers of both credit unions will have access to 30 locations in Oregon and western Idaho.

For local members of Malheur Federal Credit Union, the big change will be the ability to access “more products and services and extended hours,” said Kelsey Esqueda, Rogue Credit Union marketing manager.

Esqueda said there are no plans to cut staff at either organization.

“All team members are staying on but there will be more opportunity with a larger organization,” said Esqueda.

The merger will be effective Jan. 1, said Esqueda.

Malheur Federal Credit Union opened in 1957 in Nyssa. The organization moved to Ontario in 1963. In 2001 the credit union expanded its membership to include anyone living or working in Payette County.

Malheur Federal Credit Union has five locations – two in Ontario, one in Vale, Payette and New Plymouth and serves about 14,000 members.

Rogue Credit Union began in 1956 and gradually expanded to serve Coos, Curry, Jackson, Josephine, Douglas and Klamath counties. Rogue Credit Union serves more than 100,000 members.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get a full year of access to the digital service of the Malheur Enterprise at a 25% savings. No news organization can match our quality and depth of coverage of Malheur County. This is a limited time offer you can get HERE.