PHOTO GALLERY

Covid scrambled plans for a traditional parade but Nyssa city officials and residents decided to do things a little bit different for Christmas 2020. Instead of a parade, decorated floats were parked on each side of Main Street for a drive-by event that drew a big crowd.

The Grinch (Nyssa's Naomi Rich) and his two helpers - Hailey and Alyssa Harnden - wave at a long line of passing cars at the Nyssa Nite Lite Parade. The drive-thru event was held Saturday, Dec. 5. Covid restrictions made a traditional parade impossible this year but officials and Nyssa residents decided to host a drive-thru event. As part of the event, floats were parked alongside Main Street, allowing cars and trucks to drive by and see the Christmas decorations.

Froerer Farms decorated a big John Deere tractor as part of its contribution to the Nyssa Nite Lite Parade.

Jim Maret, Nyssa City manager, works on the lights of the city's float at the Nyssa Nite Lite Parade Saturday, Dec. 5.

The City of Nyssa parked its float in front of city hall for the holiday parade Saturday, Dec. 5.

There was plenty of Christmas cheer parked along Main Street in Nyssa for the city's annual holiday parade.

Car lined up on U.S. Highway 20-26 Saturday evening to see the Christmas floats parked along Main Street.

The Grinch talks to two children as cars drive past, Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Nyssa Nite Lite Parade.

