The Christmas Spirit & Light Show begins Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and runs until Dec. 31. The drive-up event allows residents to see the spectacular holiday event from their cars and includes a contest to win a prize.

Four Rivers Cultural Center Maintenance Manager Martin Mendoza was hard at work Friday, Dec. 4, getting lights ready for the center's Christmas light show. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

ONTARIO – The Christmas Spirit & Light Show sponsored by Four Rivers Cultural Center opens tonight at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

The drive-up show at the cultural center will continue through Dec. 31 and visitors are invited to tune their radio to 93.5 FM to enjoy the lights and the music from their vehicles.

Residents can also participate in a contest connected to the light show to win a prize. Individuals can snap a photo of themselves or their family and friends in front of the cultural center and then upload the photo with the hashtag #FRCC#GettingintheSpirit, then like and tag the cultural center so the photo can be seen. Those who upload photos will be entered into the contest to win one of five prizes. The prizes include: A portable Victrola record player; 3D Canyoze screen magnifier; a Theraflow dual foot massage roller; XLeader Bluetooth speaker and a LITEnergy tracing copy board.

For more information, visit 4rcc.com.

