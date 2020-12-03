COMMUNITY

In Nyssa, parade organizers are adjusting to Covid safety precautions by setting up stationary floats which spectators can view Saturday night, as the annual tradition goes ahead.

The Nyssa Nite Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, will be a standing parade instead of the usual course through town. (The Enterprise/file)

Webster’s Dictionary defines “grinch” as “a grumpy person who spoils the pleasure of others,” and this year has been full of grinches related to the current pandemic.

It’s not necessarily a single person, but the stress of living under freezes and with cancelled events and activities. It has definitely been a grinch of a year.

Saturday, Dec. 5, is your opportunity to celebrate “Grinch Style” with the Nyssa Nite Lite Parade starting at 6 p.m.

The latest information on the celebration notes that the Chamber is working with the city and police department to ensure a safe event for all.

Instead of a moving parade, the event will feature floats that are stationary, parked along the south side of Main Street and in lots on the north side from Locust Avenue to South 1st Street.

Families can drive through the area to see the festivities. Spectators are asked to stay in their cars, wear their masks when encountering people other than immediate family.

Some floats may have candy for the children, with participants using masks and gloves to hand it out to people in their cars as they pass by.

Float set-up will be all day on Saturday, with judging at 6 p.m. and the drive-through from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Check the Nyssa Chamber’s Facebook page for updates on the event; call 541-372-3091 to register your entry. Dr. Darren and Emily Johnson are the grand marshals for 2020.

• The community Christmas tree has lights and a star, thanks to the city crew, but needs decorations. The chamber is asking the community to bring ornaments and decorate the tree. Please put your name and the date on your ornaments.

• Nyssa businesses and residents have been busy – some started in October – decorating with lights to Lite Up the Town during December. It’s a great tradition to load the family into the car, drive around town and enjoy the lights. Or to walk around our business community and enjoy their decorations while doing some local shopping!

