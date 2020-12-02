OBITUARIES

Barbara Lee Franke Caywood

Sept. 12, 1930 ~ Nov. 13, 2020

Barbara Lee Franke Caywood was born Sept. 12, 1930, to Charles Herman Franke and Else Karl Franke in Bakersfield, California. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, and graduated from Taft Union High School and Taft College.

Barbara and Glenn were married on April 27, 1957, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taft, California, and resided there until 1962.

She was employed by West Side Hospital for 13 years before moving to Arock, Oregon, with her husband to establish a cattle ranch. Prior to being employed as district clerk for 22 years for the Arock School District, Barbara served on the Arock School Board of Directors for five years and the Jordan Valley School District Board of Directors for eight years. She was active in the Arock Grange, holding several offices in that organization.

Barbara is survived by their son, Chip Caywood, and his wife Kristen; granddaughters Morgan Caywood and Hayley and Justin Martin; step-granddaughter Kayla and Greg Waggoner and their son Easton; brother-in-law Howard Caywood; nieces and their husbands, Teri and Billy White, Debbie and Richard Leturno; nephew Howard Caywood, and niece Julie Caywood. Barbara is also survived by numerous other beloved family members, including grandnieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, her parents Charles and Else Franke, and sister Bertha Franke.

Memorials may be given to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 186, Jordan Valley, OR 97910. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com

Glenn Edward Caywood

Mar.28, 1930 ~ Oct. 24, 2020

Glenn Edward Caywood was born to Howard Caywood and Elizabeth Jones Caywood on March 28, 1930, in Santa Barbara, California. Glenn attended local schools in Taft, California, graduating from Taft Union High School in 1949.

Glenn married Barbara Franke on April 27, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taft, California.

Glenn was employed by Western Well Service and Union Oil Company before moving to Arock, Oregon, to establish an Angus cattle ranch in 1962. He served as chairman on the Board of Directors for the Jordan Valley Irrigation District for over 20 years. He drove a school bus for Jordan Valley High School for many years. He was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church/Holy Family Church and served as Master in the Arock Grange.

Glenn is survived by their son, Chip Caywood, and his wife Kristen; granddaughters Morgan Caywood and Hayley and Justin Martin; step granddaughter Kayla and Greg Waggoner and their son Easton; brother Howard Caywood; nieces and their husbands, Teri and Billy White, Debbie and Richard Leturno; nephew Howard Caywood, and niece Julie Caywood. Glenn is also survived by numerous other family members, including grandnieces and nephews.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth Caywood, and sister Marian Caywood Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Heart Fund; St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 186, Jordan Valley, OR 97910, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.

DEATH:

• Pamela S. Vaughn, 67, of Vale, died Nov. 19 at a local hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

• Jorge E. Rodriguez, 65, of Harper, died Nov. 19 at a Boise hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

• Dorothy Marian Bunker, 92, of Payette, died Nov. 29 at a Boise hospital. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

• Virgil Goff, 89, of Payette, died Nov. 29 in Kuna at an assisted living facility. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

• Toni E. L. Salgado, 72, of Ontario, died Nov. 27 at a local hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.