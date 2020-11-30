Free COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

The Malheur County Health Department is conducting another drive-thru testing day for free Covid tests. The event is Tuesday at the fairgrounds in Ontario

The latest snapshot of Covid cases in Malheur County from the county health department. (Enterprise graphic)

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department will stage it’s a free Covid drive-thru testing event Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

The health department, in conjunction with the Malheur County Covid Task Force and the Oregon Health Authority, is sponsoring the event.

Area residents can visit the testing site from noon until 6 p.m.

The testing sites are a crucial tool in the effort to stop the spread of the virus, said Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director.

“You have to find the cases so that they are isolated and tracked down. If you don’t identify the cases they infect a lot more people,” said Poe.

Officials ask that residents who intend to get a test register online at https://doineedacovid19test.com/.

However, registration isn’t required to get a free test. The tests used at the site are “the more sensitive tests,” said Poe.

Poe said if resident registers prior to the event, they will receive results via email.

Local community based organizations are also encouraged to volunteer to help at the event. To volunteer organizations can call Alliana Ramirez at 208-296-0621.

The fairgrounds are at 795 N.W. 9th St. in Ontario.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected] or 541-473-3377.

