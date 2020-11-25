THANKSGIVING IN MALHEUR COUNTY

The drive-thru feast begins at noon and runs until 2 p.m. at the restaurant in Vale. The free dinner has been part of the community since 2006 and though it will look a little different this year Starlite Café owner Sharon Bannon said she is happy to provide the venue for the meal.

Starlite Cafe will offer a free, drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. (Enterprise/file)

VALE – The annual free Thanksgiving Day dinner sponsored by the Starlite Café is still on.

Owner Sharon Bannon said the popular event will look different this year because of the Covid pandemic but there will be plenty of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pie.

The Starlite began offering free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners in 2006. Since then community members have stepped up to help, said Bannon.

“We have volunteer people that come in and serve and carve turkeys and make pies,” said Bannon.

Community members also donate the turkeys and hams. This year, she noted, the Willowcreek Store & Café is helping, cooking all the donated turkey, she said.

Bannon said the drive-thru dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. She asks people to call and place their orders between 10 a.m. and noon that day.

The call-in order isn’t required but helps her staff plan. “Everyone will be fed,” said Bannon.

To find out more, Bannon said people can call the Starlite Café at 541-473-2500 or Bannon at 541-823-2775.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

GET YOUR LOCAL NEWS FROM REAL PROFESSIONALS: Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.