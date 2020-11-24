CDL Driver
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.
· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.
· Manage plant waste loads
· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product.
· Inspect and maintain all equipment.
· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.
Other requirements:
· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.
· Qualifying DMV driving history
· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.
· Excellent driving and safety record
· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.
Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com. US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.
Equal Opportunity Employer
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TVCC
English Instructor
Part-time positions teaching pre-college and college-level writing, speech and literature classes.
For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
NOW HIRING!!
Several Positions in Behavioral Health
Full-time w/benefits
Part-time & On-call
Flexible schedules
https://www.lifeways.org/careers-1