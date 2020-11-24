EMPLOYMENT

Positions include CDL Driver, English Instructor, Behavioral Health

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com. US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

English Instructor

Part-time positions teaching pre-college and college-level writing, speech and literature classes.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOW HIRING!!

Several Positions in Behavioral Health

Full-time w/benefits

Part-time & On-call

Flexible schedules

https://www.lifeways.org/careers-1