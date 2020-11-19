YOUR COMMUNITY

Forced online this year because of the Covid epidemic, local residents can still contribute to charity organizations through the annual Festival of Trees event. Those who want to help and buy a Christmas tree or wreath, can go online to the Festival of Trees Facebook page beginning Friday morning.

ONTARIO – Malheur County residents can help out two local organizations when the annual Festival of Trees event kicks off Friday.

The event, which runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be online this year because of Covid restrictions.

Interested individuals can go to the Festival of Trees Facebook page to view lavishly decorated Christmas trees and wreaths. Once an individual picks a tree or wreath they can call 541-212-2622 or 208-739-1393 to place an order. This will be first come, first served.

Trees and wreaths can be chosen Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, trees can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About 75% of the proceeds going to Meals on Wheels and 25% to Help Them to Hope, a Christmas relief effort that provides food and toys for local families.

