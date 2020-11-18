OBITUARIES

Calvin Van Haueter

June 5, 1933 ~ November 12, 2020

Calvin Van Haueter, 87, of Harper, Oregon, passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, due to leukemia.

Calvin was born June 5, 1933, in Heber City, Utah, the son of Van and Dorothy (Buys) Haueter. He was raised in Utah until his folks moved to Vale, Oregon, in May 1948. He graduated from Vale Union High School in 1951, where he had met LaDora Holbrook. They were married September 19, 1951, at the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five sons and one daughter.

Calvin farmed in Vale for four years. They moved to Little Valley in March 1956, where they milked cows until 1993. Calvin was ranching until his death, ramrodding the most recent cattle drive off Cottonwood Mountain just a few weeks ago.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, LaDora of Harper; sons, Lynn (Rachel) Haueter of Harper, Scott (Cindy) Haueter, Vale, Philip (Merlinda) Haueter, Nampa, Idaho, Mark Haueter, Ontario, and daughter LaRene (Randy) Belnap, Vale; brothers Ken (Connie) Haueter, Kennewick, Wash., Rex (Tammy) Haueter, Mesquite, Nev., Roy (Billie) Haueter, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and brother-in-law Joel (Sharon) Brown, Caldwell, Idaho; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Reed, granddaughter Vanessa Haueter Jager, brother Larry and sister Coleen Brown.

Services were held Tuesday for the family. On Thursday, Nov. 19, a viewing will take place for family and friends at Lienkaempers in Vale from 6 to 8 p.m.

The burial is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Valley View Cemetery, Vale.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemperthomason.com. Please follow Covid guidelines.

Victor Ramirez

March 23, 1980 ~ November 7, 2020

Victor Ramirez, 40 of Vale, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Caldwell, Idaho.

Victor was born on March 23, 1980, in Nampa, Idaho, to Gilbert and Rita Ramirez. He was raised in Vale, and graduated from Vale High School.

Victor worked as a long haul truck driver. In his spare time he loved taking long drives in his Mustang and going to the movies with his parents.

Victor had a heart of gold and was good at fixing things. Anytime anyone needed a hand, he was ready and willing to help.

He is survived by his parents, Gilbert and Rita Ramirez; brothers Gilbert Jr., Johnny, and Larry; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service for close family and friends was held Friday, Nov. 13 at St. Patrick’s. He was laid to rest at Valley View Cemetary in Vale.

DEATHS:

• Bill Ralph Lambeth Sr., 86, of Parma, died Nov. 7 at his home. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Charles Edward Packer, 77, of Fruitland died Nov. 7 in Boise. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Mary Suemiko Mizuta, 98, of Ontario, died Nov. 4 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Ron Martin, 57, of Ontario, died Nov. 7, at his home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Brandon Bruzewski, 36, of New Plymouth, died Nov. 9 at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Betty S. Newell, 79, of Caldwell, died Nov. 12 at her daughter’s home in Ontario. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Larry Galloway, 77, of Parma, died Nov. 13 suddenly at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Charles Leonard Williams, 70, of Ontario, died Nov. 12 at his home. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Roger Williams, 84, of Ontario died Nov. 12 at a Boise hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

