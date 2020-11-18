EMPLOYMENT

Positions CDL Driver, Physical Education Teacher, City Manager

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com. US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

_______________________________________________________________________________________

The Adrian School District invites applications for the following position:

· 2020-2021 Physical Education Teacher

This teaching position requires a TSPC license, and passion for subject matter and teaching. Position is open until filled. Interested applicants may pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office 305 Owyhee Street, Adrian, OR 97901, or online at www.adriansd.com. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

Adrian School District #61 is requesting proposals from individuals or firms to provide district nursing services, on an as-needed basis. Experience in developing health management plans and providing health education trainings is preferred. Candidates must hold a current Oregon Registered Nursing (RN) license. Interested applicants may pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office 305 Owyhee Street, Adrian, OR 97901, or online at www.adriansd.com. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

CITY MANAGER

The City of Vale is recruiting for a City Manager. Vale is the County Seat for Malheur County with a population on 1875.

The City of Vale has nine full time and 40-part time employees with a 6 million-dollar budget. The ideal candidate would be highly motivated, creative, proactive and forward-thinking visionary. The new City Manager will provide clear direction for staff. The ideal candidate should posses the ability to work on a variety of complex issues while focusing on quality customer service.

Four-year college degree required, preferably in Public Administration or a related field, plus progressively responsible management experience including public relations, personnel management, budgeting, grant writing, project supervision, economic development/land use planning and intergovernmental relations.

This is a full time salaried position and applicants must be willing to attend public meetings in the evening several times a month and occasionally deal with the public after normal hours when required.

Salary $65,000.00 to $75,000.00 DOQ with excellent benefits.

Applicants must submit a City of Vale Application, resume and references to:

City Hall

252 B Street West

Vale, Or 97918 For more information and a City of Vale Application, please visit www.cityofvale.com. All application materials must be submitted by December 31, 2020