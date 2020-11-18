PUBLIC NOTICES

Custody Hunt VS Cline, Preliminary Determination for Transfer Application, Estate of Mary Lou Feasel

Notice of lawsuit

Case No. CV2320-302

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF GEM.

In the matter of custody Hunt VS Cline

Notice is hereby given: The respondent named below has been sued for sole custody by the above-named petitioner. The court may enter judgment against you without further notice unless you respond within twenty-one (21) days. Read the information below.

To: Travis Matthew Cline

You are hereby notified that in order to defend this lawsuit, an appropriate written response. In accordance with the Idaho rules of Family Law procedure 502 (I.R.F.L.P) of the Third District must be filed with the Gem County Courthouse, 415 E. Main Street Emmett, ID 83617. (208) 365-4561, within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons on you. If you fail to respond the court may enter judgement against you as demanded by the petitioner in the petition.

A copy of the petition is served with this summons. If you wish to seek the advice of or representation of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected. A letter to the judge is not an appropriate response.

An appropriate written response requires compliance with I.R.F.L.P Rule 207 and other Idaho Rules of Family Law Procedure of the third Judicial District, and shall also include :

1. The title and name of this case.

2. If your response is a response to the petition, it must contain admissions or denials of all separate allegations of the petition and other defenses you may claim.

3. Your signature, mailing address, and telephone number, or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney

4. Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to the petitioner or Petitioner’s attorney, as designated above.

To determine if you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the Clerk of the above named Court, Shelly Tilton, Clerk of the court.

Dated October 21, 2020

Publish Date: October 28,2020 and November 4, 11, and 18, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Preliminary Determination for Transfer Application T-11391

T-11391 filed by Elder Ranch, Inc, 757 Juntura-Riverside Rd, Riverside, OR 97917, proposes an additional point of diversion and changes in place of use under Certificate 6863. Certificate 6863 allows the use of one-twentieth of one cfs per acre from Middle Fork Malheur River from a diversion within Sec. 20, T23S, R37E, WM, for irrigation within Secs. 21 and 22, T23S, R37E, WM. The applicant proposes an additional point of diversion to within Sec. 21, T23S, R37E, WM. The Water Resources Department proposes to approve the transfer, based on the requirements of ORS Chapter 540 and OAR 690-380-5000.

Any person may file, jointly or severally, a protest or standing statement within 30 days after the last date of newspaper publication of this notice, 11/18/20. Call (503) 986-0815 to obtain additional information. If no protests are filed, the Department will issue a final order consistent with the preliminary determination.

IMPORTANT: Due to COVID-19, the Department’s office is closed to walk-in services. The Department encourages the submission of protests by U.S. mail. Please consider mailing early to ensure the Department receives the protest by the deadline specified above.

Publish Dates: November 11 & 18, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Mary Lou Feasel Case No. 6146. Notice is hereby given that Larry Mark Feasel has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published November 11, 2020.

Publish Dates: November 11, 18 & 25, 2020.