Malheur County, here are your new rules from Gov. Kate Brown.
These are effective from Wednesday, Nov. 11, through Wednesday, Nov. 25.
WORK FROM HOME: Urging all businesses to mandate work from home to the greatest extent possible.
STOP SOME VISITS: Pausing long-term care facility visits that take place indoors to protect staff and residents.
RESTAURANT LIMITS: Reducing maximum restaurant capacity to 50 people (including customers and staff) for indoor dining, with a maximum party size of six. Continuing to encourage outdoor dining and take out.
INDOOR LIMITS: Reducing the maximum capacity of other indoor activities to 50 people (includes gyms, fitness organizations/studios, bowling alleys, ice rinks, indoor sports, pools, and museums).
NO MORE THAN 6: Limiting social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household, reducing the frequency of those social gatherings (significantly in a two-week period), and keeping the same six people in your social gathering circle.
The latest numbers on Covid in Malheur County as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, from the Malheur County Health Department. (The Enterprise graphic)
