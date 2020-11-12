If you are a human, ignore this field

ELECTION 2020

Malheur County election turnout lags behind state average

Fewer people appeared to vote Nov. 3 in Malheur County but most of those who did backed President Donald Trump. Local voters also decided to support the Pioneer Place Health District in Vale with more funds.

While Oregon pushed over the 80% voter turnout threshold, Malheur County trailed the statewide average. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz) VALE - Here is how Oregon, and Malheur County, voted in the 2020 general election. Statewide voter turnout – 81.49% Malheur County turnout – 70.2% PRESIDENT - Malheur County results Donald Trump – R 8,101 Joe Biden – D 3,202 Jo Jorgensen-Lib 215 Howie Hawkins-PacG 56 Dario Hunter-Prog 29 PRESIDENT – Oregon Results Joe Biden – D 1,318,457 Donald Trump – R 942,663 Jo Jorgensen-Lib 40,382 Howie Hawkins-PacG 11,489 Dario Hunter-Prog 4,863 US SENATOR – Oregon Results Jeff Merkley-D 1,300,314 Jo Rae Perkins-R 898,240 Gary Dye – Lib 41,548 Ibrahim Taher-PacG 40,909 US REPRESENTATIVE – District results Cliff Bentz-R 269,668 Alex Spenser-D 165,274 Robert Werch-L 13,595 MALHEUR COUNTY COMMISSIONER Ron Jacob – R 8,255 Byron Shock – D 3.050 MALHEUR COUNTY SHERIFF - Nonpartisan Brian Wolfe 6,496 Casey Walker 4,720 STATE REPRESENTATIVE – District results Mark Owens-R 23,109 Beth Spell-D 6,648 STATE SENATOR – District Results Lynn Findley-R 45,949 Carina Miller-D 22,503 PIONEER NURSING HOME Health District Property Tax Levy – Operations YES 1,629 NO 1,036 STATEWIDE RACES – State results SECRETARY OF STATE Shemia Fagan-D 1,130,379 Kim Thatcher-R 969,530 TREASURER Tobias Read-D 1,150,718 Jeff Gudman-R 922,439 ATTORNEY GENERAL Ellen Rosenblum-D 1,246,857 Michael Cross-R 920,092 OREGON BALLOT MEASURES – Statewide results MEASURE 107 – Revising campaign contribution, disclosure rules YES 1,736,769 78.3% NO 479,581 21.6% MEASURE 108 – Increasing cigarette tax, imposing tax on vaping YES 1,513,317 66.4% NO 765,301 33.6% MEASURE 109 – Legalizing psilocybin for an OHA program YES 1,248,791 55.7% NO 993,590 44.3% MEASURE 110 – Decriminalizing certain drugs, set up treatment program YES 1,311,392 58.4% NO 931,897 41.5%