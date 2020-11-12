While Oregon pushed over the 80% voter turnout threshold, Malheur County trailed the statewide average. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)
VALE - Here is how Oregon, and Malheur County, voted in the 2020 general election.
Statewide voter turnout – 81.49%
Malheur County turnout – 70.2%
PRESIDENT - Malheur County results
Donald Trump – R 8,101
Joe Biden – D 3,202
Jo Jorgensen-Lib 215
Howie Hawkins-PacG 56
Dario Hunter-Prog 29
PRESIDENT – Oregon Results
Joe Biden – D 1,318,457
Donald Trump – R 942,663
Jo Jorgensen-Lib 40,382
Howie Hawkins-PacG 11,489
Dario Hunter-Prog 4,863
US SENATOR – Oregon Results
Jeff Merkley-D 1,300,314
Jo Rae Perkins-R 898,240
Gary Dye – Lib 41,548
Ibrahim Taher-PacG 40,909
US REPRESENTATIVE – District results
Cliff Bentz-R 269,668
Alex Spenser-D 165,274
Robert Werch-L 13,595
MALHEUR COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Ron Jacob – R 8,255
Byron Shock – D 3.050
MALHEUR COUNTY SHERIFF - Nonpartisan
Brian Wolfe 6,496
Casey Walker 4,720
STATE REPRESENTATIVE – District results
Mark Owens-R 23,109
Beth Spell-D 6,648
STATE SENATOR – District Results
Lynn Findley-R 45,949
Carina Miller-D 22,503
PIONEER NURSING HOME Health District
Property Tax Levy – Operations
YES 1,629
NO 1,036
STATEWIDE RACES – State results
SECRETARY OF STATE
Shemia Fagan-D 1,130,379
Kim Thatcher-R 969,530
TREASURER
Tobias Read-D 1,150,718
Jeff Gudman-R 922,439
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Ellen Rosenblum-D 1,246,857
Michael Cross-R 920,092
OREGON BALLOT MEASURES – Statewide results
MEASURE 107 – Revising campaign contribution, disclosure rules
YES 1,736,769 78.3%
NO 479,581 21.6%
MEASURE 108 – Increasing cigarette tax, imposing tax on vaping
YES 1,513,317 66.4%
NO 765,301 33.6%
MEASURE 109 – Legalizing psilocybin for an OHA program
YES 1,248,791 55.7%
NO 993,590 44.3%
MEASURE 110 – Decriminalizing certain drugs, set up treatment program
YES 1,311,392 58.4%
NO 931,897 41.5%
