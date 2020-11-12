While Oregon pushed over the 80% voter turnout threshold, Malheur County trailed the statewide average. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)

VALE - Here is how Oregon, and Malheur County, voted in the 2020 general election.

Statewide voter turnout – 81.49%

Malheur County turnout – 70.2%

 

PRESIDENT - Malheur County results

Donald Trump – R      8,101

Joe Biden – D 3,202

Jo Jorgensen-Lib           215

Howie Hawkins-PacG 56

Dario Hunter-Prog     29

 

PRESIDENT – Oregon Results

Joe Biden – D 1,318,457

Donald Trump – R       942,663

Jo Jorgensen-Lib           40,382

Howie Hawkins-PacG 11,489

Dario Hunter-Prog     4,863

 

US SENATOR – Oregon Results

Jeff Merkley-D 1,300,314

Jo Rae Perkins-R          898,240

Gary Dye – Lib 41,548

Ibrahim Taher-PacG   40,909

 

US REPRESENTATIVE – District results

Cliff Bentz-R   269,668

Alex Spenser-D           165,274

Robert Werch-L          13,595

 

MALHEUR COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Ron Jacob – R 8,255

Byron Shock – D         3.050

 

MALHEUR COUNTY SHERIFF - Nonpartisan

Brian Wolfe    6,496

Casey Walker 4,720

 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – District results

Mark Owens-R           23,109

Beth Spell-D   6,648

STATE SENATOR – District Results

Lynn Findley-R            45,949

Carina Miller-D          22,503

 

PIONEER NURSING HOME Health District

Property Tax Levy – Operations

YES     1,629

NO      1,036

 

STATEWIDE RACES – State results

SECRETARY OF STATE

Shemia Fagan-D         1,130,379

Kim Thatcher-R           969,530

TREASURER

Tobias Read-D 1,150,718

Jeff Gudman-R 922,439

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Ellen Rosenblum-D     1,246,857

Michael Cross-R          920,092

 

OREGON BALLOT MEASURES – Statewide results

MEASURE 107 – Revising campaign contribution, disclosure rules

YES     1,736,769       78.3%

NO       479,581         21.6%

MEASURE 108 – Increasing cigarette tax, imposing tax on vaping

YES     1,513,317       66.4%

NO       765,301        33.6%

MEASURE 109 – Legalizing psilocybin for an OHA program

YES     1,248,791       55.7%

NO       993,590         44.3%

MEASURE 110 – Decriminalizing certain drugs, set up treatment program

YES     1,311,392       58.4%

NO       931,897         41.5%

