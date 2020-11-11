EMPLOYMENT

Positions include CITY MANAGER

The City of Vale is recruiting for a City Manager. Vale is the County Seat for Malheur County with a population on 1875.

The City of Vale has nine full time and 40-part time employees with a 6 million-dollar budget. The ideal candidate would be highly motivated, creative, proactive and forward-thinking visionary. The new City Manager will provide clear direction for staff. The ideal candidate should posses the ability to work on a variety of complex issues while focusing on quality customer service.

Four-year college degree required, preferably in Public Administration or a related field, plus progressively responsible management experience including public relations, personnel management, budgeting, grant writing, project supervision, economic development/land use planning and intergovernmental relations.

This is a full time salaried position and applicants must be willing to attend public meetings in the evening several times a month and occasionally deal with the public after normal hours when required.

Salary $65,000.00 to $75,000.00 DOQ with excellent benefits.

Applicants must submit a City of Vale Application, resume and references to:

City Hall

252 B Street West

Vale, Or 97918 For more information and a City of Vale Application, please visit www.cityofvale.com. All application materials must be submitted by December 31, 2020