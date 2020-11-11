OBITUARIES

Floyd Eugene Eldred

December 7, 1950 ~ October 29, 2020

Floyd passed away on October 29, 2020 peacefully at home.

Floyd was born in Rogers, Arkansas, to Jim and Wilda Eldred on Dec. 7, 1950. He was the second of three children. When Floyd was young the family moved out west and eventually settled in Nyssa, Oregon. He attended school in Nyssa for several years until the family moved to Ontario, Oregon. In 1969 Floyd graduated from Ontario High School.

After graduating high school Floyd entered the U.S. Navy in August 1969. While in the Navy, he was stationed on the Dahlgren working in the boiler room. Most of his time with the Navy was spent overseas. He was able to see much of the world and experience many adventures during this time. He received several commendations during his enlistment and was honorably discharged in 1972.

Upon leaving the Navy, Floyd returned to Ontario. In 1974 he began working for Idaho Power Company in Payette, Idaho. He would remain with Idaho Power until his retirement in 2009.

In 1977 Floyd married Jacque Hodge. In 1978 they had a son Ty, and after he was born the family moved from Ontario to Vale, Oregon. In 1980 their daughter Rebecca was born. The family remained in Vale until 1991 when they relocated to Meridian, Idaho.

Floyd was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, bowling and throwing horseshoes. He also loved drinking coffee with all his friends at Eddie’s diner in Boise. Throughout his life Floyd had many friends but his closest was Tony Hashitani whom he had known since middle school.

One of Floyd’s greatest joys was watching all his grandkids enter the world and being part of all of their lives. He loved passing on his passion for the outdoors to them. Any chance he had he was teaching them how to fish, hunt, garden and many other activities.

Floyd is survived by his wife Jacque of 42 years; son Ty (Sarah); daughter Rebecca; stepsons Jason (Amy), Danny (JoAnna), Micka; sister Marge York (Wayne); brother J.L. Eldred (Carol); six granddaughters and eight grandsons, and two great-grandsons on the way.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Jim and Wilda Eldred and son-in-law Travis Mink.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you please donate to St. Lukes Mountain States Tumor Institute.

DEATHS

• Darlene Nada Allison, 79, of Payette, died Nov. 2 at home. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Rosario A. Garcia, 58, of Ontario, died Nov. 3 at her home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Bethel Frankes, 93, of Fruitland, died Nov. 5. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• James Sutterfield, 77, of New Plymouth, died Nov. 6. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Jerry Matlock, 69, of Fruitland, died Nov. 8 at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

