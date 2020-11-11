PUBLIC SAFETY

Logan Gonzalez is charged with second-degree invasion of personal privacy and second-degree disorderly conduct after law enforcement personnel accused him of crafting a basket camera that could be used to video tape under the skirts of female customers.

Ontario police arrested a New Plymouth man Nov. 5 and charged him with second-degree invasion of personal privacy and second-degree disorderly conduct. (The Enterprise/File).

ONTARIO – Police say a 30-year-old New Plymouth man arrested Thursday, Nov. 5, at Walmart used home décor items to create a basket camera that could be used to video tape under the skirts of women shopping at the store.

Logan Gonzalez was arrested by Ontario police and charged with second-degree invasion of personal privacy and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Gonzalez was lodged in the Malheur County Jail but later released. His arraignment is set for Dec. 1.

An Ontario Police Department press release said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“OPD expects to identify additional unsuspecting victims. A search warrant is being sought for Mr. Gonzalez’s seized cell phone,” the press release said.

Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney, said Monday he is reviewing the case.

He said the maximum penalty for invasion of personal privacy is up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.

An “on-site investigation” by the Walmart loss prevention officer led police to Gonzalez according to the OPD press release.

GET YOUR LOCAL NEWS FROM REAL PROFESSIONALS: Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.