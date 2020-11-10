PHOTOS

PHOTOS: As controversy swirls over election results elsewhere in the U.S., the Malheur County Clerk's Office moved through election season methodically, with security checks built in at every step. Voters in Malheur County case 11,768 ballots - a 70% turnout.

Jodie Maupin, left, and Sandy Plaza work as a team to duplicate a ballot so that it can be properly read by the ballot scanning machine on Tuesday, Nov. 3. They are part of the Inspection Board in Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter's office that examines every ballot before it is scanned. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)

Sheryl Johnson, left, and Anna Bolyard work as a team to inspect each Malheur County ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be sure they can be read by the ballot scanning equipment. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)

Called the Extraction Board, a special team of workers at the Malheur County Clerk's Office work to open envelopes and take ballots out of secrecy envelopes on Tuesday, Nov. 3. They track the number of envelopes and ballots and prepare the ballots for inspection. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)

