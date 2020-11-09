Free COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

The cultural center announced Monday the “Fill Your Sleigh” bazaar set Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. was cancelled. The event was to host 50 vendors. The bazaar usually draws a big crowd of at least 300 people.

The popular holiday bazaar slated this Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center has been cancelled. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

ONTARIO – The popular holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center slated Saturday, Nov. 14 has been cancelled.

The event, which planned to host 50 vendors who feature gifts and crafts, was scratched because of a pause on all social gatherings announced by Gov. Kate Brown Friday.

According to a press release from the cultural center, “in order to comply with these new precautions as well as keep Malheur County residents safe, the Four Rivers Cultural Center has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual holiday bazaar.”

The governor’s pause limited social gatherings and events across Oregon and capped the number of people allowed indoors at 50 people.

The “Fill Your Sleigh” bazaar was to kick off at 10 a.m. and run to 5 p.m.

Typically, the event attracts between 300 and 400 people, said Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director for the cultural center.

The cultural center planned to deploy extensive social distancing measures during the event and was set to allow only 100 people inside the center at a time.

“The cultural center understands the gravity of the situation for vendors and community members looking forward to participating in this year’s event and assures that they will continue to look for ways to serve the community, working hard to bring unique programming and events,” said the press release from the cultural center.

