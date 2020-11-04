OBITUARIES

Marilyn Marie Solterbeck Harris, Eugene Palmer , Brent F. Hasler, Sherry F. Girtman, Paul Edward Wyller, Marilyn Harris, Ada Florence Jobbins, Wanda Fay Collingwood, Rebecca Jo Lopez

Marilyn Marie Solterbeck Harris

October 12, 1930 ~ October 25, 2020

Daughter, sister, banker, wife, mother, Patch ’n Chat member, gardener, truck driver, mail carrier, grandma and great-grandma, graduated to heaven Oct. 25, 2020. Marilyn Marie Solterbeck Harris was the sixth of three brothers and three sisters born to HB and Louise Solterbeck of Payette, Idaho, Oct. 12, 1930. She attended West Side Elementary School and Payette Junior High and High Schools, graduating in the class of 1948. Shortly after graduation she got a job at First Security Bank. She enjoyed working with people and was soon working in a teller’s cage. She enjoyed that for five years but met a farmer by the name of Clifford Harris. After dating for a year she decided the young farmer needed her more than the bank did and they were married Nov. 21, 1953. She took on any job that needed to be done, whether on a tractor or working in the garden or driving harvest trucks for neighbors.

Our mail carrier found out Marilyn was driving a harvest truck for a neighbor. At that time, the regular mail carrier could hire their sub-carrier, and he figured if mom could drive a beet truck, she could probably handle carrying the mail. That worked into a full time mail route and after 25 years she was ready to retire. She and dad spent several years traveling and gardening. They enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and most of the Canadian provinces. They also traveled overseas and especially enjoyed visiting the relatives in Germany.

She loved to work in her yard and garden and won numerous grand prizes with her flowers at the Malheur County Fair. Her yard was also a place of play and entertainment as they hosted numerous Patch ‘n Chat, church, class reunions, neighborhood, family reunions and even two weddings in her back yard. If you are reading this, you were probably at a picnic in their yard at one time or another. She also loved to cook and even in her small kitchen produced a lot of wonderful food for family and friends. If you knew Marilyn, you knew there was room for one more (or five more) at the dinner table at a moment’s notice.

She loved family and friends and made everyone feel welcome to her home, yard and garden. She raised three sons and a daughter that loved her dearly and give her credit for teaching them the value of hard work and doing the best at whatever they are doing.

Mom’s body just wore out and she passed peacefully at home – she was ready to go home to heaven. She is survived by her husband Clifford; son Craig (Lydia) Harris of Forest Grove; son Jeff (Teresa) Harris of Corvallis; daughter Elaine (Gary) Taylor of Ontario; and son David (Kelly) Harris of Eugene; grandchildren Laura, Christina, Katie, Cory, Amy, Destiny and Haliegh and seven great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister and a grandson Spencer Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Butte Baptist Church of Ontario. A memorial service for Marilyn was held Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Butte Baptist Church. If you wish to view the photos and service, go to YouTube.com, search for Butte Baptist Church – Marilyn Harris memorial. Condolences can be made to the family at www.linkaemper-thomason.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Eugene Palmer

October 22, 2020

Gene Palmer 83, longtime resident of Ontario, passed away October 22, 2020. He was the son of John and Evelyn Palmer.

Gene graduated in 1955 from Harper High School; and worked for Malheur Bell for 34 years. In 1955, he married Elaine Duncan and they raised four children. Elaine died in 2009.

Gene was a National Guard Veteran and spent 35 years as a volunteer firefighter for the citizens of Ontario. He volunteered his time and talents to the youth as a Boy Scout leader for many years and in 1970 took his troop to the World Jamboree in Japan. Gene was also a Master Mason and valued the teachings and guidance they provided him. He spent many summer days white water rafting, flying his plane and playing golf in retirement and loved to spend his winters in Mexico or Arizona.

In 2014 his dream came true and he married his sweetheart Wanda Palmer. They were able to have almost six years together and had many adventures during that time.

Gene is survived by his wife Wanda and her loving family; his three daughters, Leslie, Terrie and Alissa; son Mike: their spouses and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held for the family and a celebration of life at a later date.

Many thanks to Dr. John Phillips for his help and friendship thru the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children are appreciated, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Brent F. Hasler

February 16, 1042~ October 25, 2020

Brent F. Hasler, 78, of Vale passed away at his home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1042, in Heber City, Utah to John Henry and Evelyn Frisby Hasler. The family moved to Oregon when he was 5 years old.

He graduated from Vale High School in 1960. He attended Brigham Young University. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother John Leslie Hasler; two nephews and a great-nephew.

He is survived by his three sisters, Tamara Rizzuto of Billings, Montana, Lorraine (Clyde) Hawkins of Mapleton, Utah, and MaryEllen (Merle) Fulton, of Payette, Idaho; a brother David (Kerrin) Hasler of Vale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vale, with vault interment with Military Honors following at Valley View Cemetery in Vale. Condolences may be left for the family at Haren-Wood.com.

DEATH:

Sherry F. Girtman, 93, of Nyssa, died Oct. 23 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Paul Edward Wyller, 57, of Nyssa, died Oct. 23 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Marilyn Harris, 90, of Ontario, died Oct. 25 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Ada Florence Jobbins, 96, of Ontario, died Oct. 26 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Wanda Fay Collingwood, 83, of Payette, died Oct. 24 at a care facility in Fruitland. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Rebecca Jo Lopez, 54, of Nyssa, died Oct. 27 in Nampa, Idaho. Lienkaemper Chapel Nyssa.