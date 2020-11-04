PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road District, Malheur County Court, Custody Hunt VS Cline, Estate of Michael Dale Davis, Oregon Telephone Corporation

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: November 4, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: November 4, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of lawsuit

Case No. CV2320-302

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF GEM.

In the matter of custody Hunt VS Cline

Notice is hereby given: The respondent named below has been sued for sole custody by the above-named petitioner. The court may enter judgment against you without further notice unless you respond within twenty-one (21) days. Read the information below.

To: Travis Matthew Cline

You are hereby notified that in order to defend this lawsuit, an appropriate written response. In accordance with the Idaho rules of Family Law procedure 502 (I.R.F.L.P) of the Third District must be filed with the Gem County Courthouse, 415 E. Main Street Emmett, ID 83617. (208) 365-4561, within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons on you. If you fail to respond the court may enter judgement against you as demanded by the petitioner in the petition.

A copy of the petition is served with this summons. If you wish to seek the advice of or representation of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected. A letter to the judge is not an appropriate response.

An appropriate written response requires compliance with I.R.F.L.P Rule 207 and other Idaho Rules of Family Law Procedure of the third Judicial District, and shall also include :

1. The title and name of this case.

2. If your response is a response to the petition, it must contain admissions or denials of all separate allegations of the petition and other defenses you may claim.

3. Your signature, mailing address, and telephone number, or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney

4. Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to the petitioner or Petitioner’s attorney, as designated above.

To determine if you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the Clerk of the above named Court, Shelly Tilton, Clerk of the court.

Dated October 21, 2020

Publish Date: October 28,2020 and November 4, 11, and 18, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Michael Dale Davis Case No. 6145. Notice is hereby given that Michelle D. Davis has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published October 21, 2020.

Publish Dates: October 21, 28, November 4, 2020.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

Oregon Telephone Corporation is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

3. Email: [email protected]

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s nondiscrimination compliance efforts is Delinda Kluser, General Manager. Any individual or specific class of individuals, who feel that this organization has subjected them to discrimination, may obtain additional information on the above statutes and regulations from USDA.

Publish Date: November 4, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

OREGON TELEPHONE CORP PUBLIC NOTICE

Lifeline service is a government program designed to make monthly residential telecommunication services more affordable to eligible low-income customers. Customers who are eligible for the Lifeline program are also eligible for toll blocking at no additional charge.

The Federal Lifeline discount can be applied to qualifying voice or broadband services. In order to be eligible for the Federal Lifeline discount, a customer’s annual household income must be at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or a customer must participate in one of the following programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Medicaid; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); Federal Public Housing Assistance; Veterans Pension & Survivors Pension; or qualifying Tribal Programs.

Lifeline is a non-transferable service and eligible subscribers may receive assistance from only one wireline or wireless telecommunications provider per household. Only eligible customers may enroll in the program. Customers are required to submit a Lifeline application form and will be required to certify continued eligibility annually. Customers who willfully make false statements in order to obtain Lifeline benefits can be punished by fine or imprisonment or can be barred from the program.

Basic services are offered to all customers in Oregon Telephone Corp. service territories at the rates, terms, and conditions specified in Oregon Telephone Corp’s tariff. If you have any questions regarding Lifeline service or would like to apply for Lifeline service, please call us at 541-932-4411 toll free at 800-848-7969 or visit our business office at One Telephone Drive, Mount Vernon, OR 97865.

Publish Date: November 4, 2020