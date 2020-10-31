PHOTO GALLERY

Scary dragons, princesses and astronauts convened in Vale Tuesday afternoon to take part in Four Rivers Cultural Center's Halloween celebration. Staff from the cultural center handed out candy and glow sticks as they traveled through town on a flatbed trailer. Vale was just the first stop on a three-day schedule of pop up parades also slated for Nyssa and Ontario.

Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, waves to a group of trick-or-treaters Tuesday in Vale. Similar parades were held in Nyssa and Ontario.

Lincoln Pillatzke, 19 months, gets ready to collect some candy from the Four Rivers Cultural Center's pop up parade Tuesday in Vale.

The Four Rivers Cultural Center pop up parade in Vale Tuesday also showcased Leslie Sorano's traditional dance troupe. The troupe entertained local trick-or-treaters at the end of the parade.

Local scary trick-or-treaters converged on the pop up parade in Vale Tuesday.

The Four Rivers Cultural Center's pop up parade cruised through Vale Tuesday to the delight of local trick-or-treaters.

Kids waited on the sidewalk or in the back of pickup trucks for the Halloween pop up parade in Vale Tuesday.

Chas Bennett (left) gets ready to receive some candy in his Dragon costume in Vale Tuesday afternoon.

Amelia Groff, dressed up as an astronaut, was on her way Tuesday afternoon to take part in the Four Rivers Cultural Center pop up parade in Vale.

