Join our team of rock stars in delivering exceptional customer service. Computer and phone skills required, be able to multi task. FT or PT. Pay: $12 to $17/hour We don’t layoff, we never closed down and never will. The Geiser Grand Hotel, in Historic Baker City; [email protected] or stop in.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
We
have job openings! Looking to join a great team?
Work
with amazing people and a nonprofit that benefits children and their families
in our community. Jobs are listed with work source and you can apply by
emailing [email protected] and we will send you job descriptions and
applications. We are open Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm. Stop by and pick up an
application and we can answer all your questions. Take a tour of our facility
while you are here and learn about our services, mission and vision.
Classroom
Teacher/Interventionist
Classroom
Assistant
Part
time Bus rider
Part
time janitor
780 SE
6th st
Ontario,
OR
541-823-2626
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TVCC
HEP Instructor
Part-time
position. Provides instruction within the High School Equivalency
Program. Bilingual in English and Spanish is required.
For
complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is
EOEE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TVCC
Industrial
Education
Instructor
Full-time,
Faculty position with excellent benefits. Provides instruction of welding
and other industrial education classes.
For
complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc /hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is
EOEE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
The
City of Vale is Seeking a Library Assistant. This is a Part-time/as needed
position. Hours are not to exceed 10/week. Pay is $11.50/hour. Applicants must
have an interest in books, crafts and be able to organize community projects.
Applicants will need to apply at Vale City Hall and pass a background check.
Application must be submitted by 5:00 PM October 28, 2020.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Lifeways
Recovery Center!
Supervisor,
CADCs, Nursing Supervisor, Management Assistant, Residential Cooks, &
Residental Associates, Part-time & Full-time
Efficient
workplace that supports employees in providing safe, committed and effective
service to our clients.
Competive
salary, health, vision and dental insurance, 401K, generous leave accrual
policy wellness benefits.
Apply
online at lifeways.org/careers
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Car
Cleaner – general labor
The
general purpose of this position is responsible for all aspects of car cleaning
and the inspection, care and maintenance of equipment used in the cleaning
process. The person must be able to read and understand work orders. Inspect
clean railcar interiors for compliance with customer, FRA, AAR and IRS
requirements and complete cleaning checklists as required. Ensure all company
guidelines are met and all safety rules are followed when performing duties.
Duties
and Responsibilities
The
essential duties and responsibilities are listed below. Other duties may be
assigned.
·
Interpret job work orders to perform required cleaning of railcar interiors per
procedures· Coordinate and complete cleaning in an efficient manner and within
assigned hours· Notify supervisor of any materials and/or equipment required to
ensure completion of job tasks· Interact with crew members in a team
environment, as well as with supervisor· Follow all safety rules, keep work area
clean· Ensure FRA, AAR, IRS and customer quality assurance standards are met·
Any other duties as assigned such special projects
Requirements
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
·
Ability to read, write, and communicate English at a proficient level· Ability
to learn function specific operational details and pass an exam to demonstrate
knowledge· Ability to learn, follow and perform required recordkeeping· Work in
hot and cold environment, in and out of the weather; work safely around heavy
equipment and on top of, under and inside railcars, as well as around railroad
tracks.· Knowledge of equipment and tools required to perform safe entry for
cleaning· Perform/ prioritize multiple tasks with attention to details.·
Ability to follow oral and written instructions.· Ability to wear and care for
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including but not limited to steel toed
boots, eye protection, hearing protection, gloves, respirators, and a variety
of protective suits.
If
interested please send resume to [email protected]
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Child
Care Resources FCCN/QIS with the Malheur ESD. Application materials and job
description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14.
Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on October 23rd, 2020.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TVCC
Administrative
Assistant
Provides
administrative support to the Vice President of Academic Affairs office.
For
complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is
EOEE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Recruiting
Coordinator
Responsible
for the coordination of and participation in prospective student recruiting
activities.
For
complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is
EOEE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Assisting
Hands Home Care Fruitland is hiring amazing caregivers.
We
provide services in Oregon and Idaho.
Contact
Brandi 208-452-2288, To complete application online
https://assistinghands.wufoo.com/forms/w15zgewc1kiligp/
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Tower
House Coffee shop in Ontario is accepting applications for 2 barista positions.
Experience preferred. Please email [email protected] to make an
appointment.
146 SW
4th Ave, Ontario
5412122129
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TOW
TRUCK OPERATOR: 21 YRS OR OLDER, CLEAN DRIVING RECORD, CDL HELPFUL, WILL TRAIN.
MUST LIVE WITHIN ONTARIO AREA. SALARY DOE. BENEFITS AVAIL. CALL 541-889-6161.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Child
Care Resources Preschool Promise QIS/Coach with the Malheur ESD. Application
materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at
Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on October
23rd, 2020.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Child
Care Resources Infant Toddler Specialist with the Malheur ESD. Application
materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at
Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on October
23rd, 2020.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TVCC
Lead
Flight
Instructor
Responsible
for ground and flight instruction for fixed wing courses.
For
complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is
EOEE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TVCC
Math Lab
Coordinator/Tutor
Full-time
(11-month) position with benefits. For complete details, please visit us
at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
TVCC
Program
Assistant
Provides
clerical and administrative support for staff within the College Assistance
Migrant Program (CAMP). Must be bilingual in
English-Spanish. Full-time position with benefits.
For
complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12
positions at Hops distribution center in Parma. Seasonal to Christmas.
Day
shifts 7:00 am to 3:30 pm $15.00/hr.
Swing
shifts 3:30 pm to 12:00 am $16.00/hr.
Currently
need forklift operators on day shift, packing and general laborers on swing
shift.
Call
American Staffing 208-452-5575.
Apply
@
www.asitemp.com