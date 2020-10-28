EMPLOYMENT

Geiser Grand Hotel, tvcrn, HEP Instructor, Industrial Education Instructor, Library Assistant, Lifeways , Car Cleaner, Child Care Resources, Administrative Assistant, Recruiting Coordinator, Assisting Hands Home Care, Tow Truck Operator, Lead Flight Instructor, Math Lab Coordinator, Program Assistant, Hops distribution

Join our team of rock stars in delivering exceptional customer service. Computer and phone skills required, be able to multi task. FT or PT. Pay: $12 to $17/hour We don’t layoff, we never closed down and never will. The Geiser Grand Hotel, in Historic Baker City; [email protected] or stop in.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

We

have job openings! Looking to join a great team?

Work

with amazing people and a nonprofit that benefits children and their families

in our community. Jobs are listed with work source and you can apply by

emailing [email protected] and we will send you job descriptions and

applications. We are open Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm. Stop by and pick up an

application and we can answer all your questions. Take a tour of our facility

while you are here and learn about our services, mission and vision.

Classroom

Teacher/Interventionist

Classroom

Assistant

Part

time Bus rider

Part

time janitor

780 SE

6th st

Ontario,

OR

541-823-2626

[email protected]

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

HEP Instructor

Part-time

position. Provides instruction within the High School Equivalency

Program. Bilingual in English and Spanish is required.

For

complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is

EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

Industrial

Education

Instructor

Full-time,

Faculty position with excellent benefits. Provides instruction of welding

and other industrial education classes.

For

complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc /hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is

EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

The

City of Vale is Seeking a Library Assistant. This is a Part-time/as needed

position. Hours are not to exceed 10/week. Pay is $11.50/hour. Applicants must

have an interest in books, crafts and be able to organize community projects.

Applicants will need to apply at Vale City Hall and pass a background check.

Application must be submitted by 5:00 PM October 28, 2020.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Lifeways

Recovery Center!

Supervisor,

CADCs, Nursing Supervisor, Management Assistant, Residential Cooks, &

Residental Associates, Part-time & Full-time

Efficient

workplace that supports employees in providing safe, committed and effective

service to our clients.

Competive

salary, health, vision and dental insurance, 401K, generous leave accrual

policy wellness benefits.

Apply

online at lifeways.org/careers

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Car

Cleaner – general labor

The

general purpose of this position is responsible for all aspects of car cleaning

and the inspection, care and maintenance of equipment used in the cleaning

process. The person must be able to read and understand work orders. Inspect

clean railcar interiors for compliance with customer, FRA, AAR and IRS

requirements and complete cleaning checklists as required. Ensure all company

guidelines are met and all safety rules are followed when performing duties.

Duties

and Responsibilities

The

essential duties and responsibilities are listed below. Other duties may be

assigned.

·

Interpret job work orders to perform required cleaning of railcar interiors per

procedures· Coordinate and complete cleaning in an efficient manner and within

assigned hours· Notify supervisor of any materials and/or equipment required to

ensure completion of job tasks· Interact with crew members in a team

environment, as well as with supervisor· Follow all safety rules, keep work area

clean· Ensure FRA, AAR, IRS and customer quality assurance standards are met·

Any other duties as assigned such special projects

Requirements

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

·

Ability to read, write, and communicate English at a proficient level· Ability

to learn function specific operational details and pass an exam to demonstrate

knowledge· Ability to learn, follow and perform required recordkeeping· Work in

hot and cold environment, in and out of the weather; work safely around heavy

equipment and on top of, under and inside railcars, as well as around railroad

tracks.· Knowledge of equipment and tools required to perform safe entry for

cleaning· Perform/ prioritize multiple tasks with attention to details.·

Ability to follow oral and written instructions.· Ability to wear and care for

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including but not limited to steel toed

boots, eye protection, hearing protection, gloves, respirators, and a variety

of protective suits.

If

interested please send resume to [email protected]

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Child

Care Resources FCCN/QIS with the Malheur ESD. Application materials and job

description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14.

Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on October 23rd, 2020.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

Administrative

Assistant

Provides

administrative support to the Vice President of Academic Affairs office.

For

complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is

EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Recruiting

Coordinator

Responsible

for the coordination of and participation in prospective student recruiting

activities.

For

complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is

EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Assisting

Hands Home Care Fruitland is hiring amazing caregivers.

We

provide services in Oregon and Idaho.

Contact

Brandi 208-452-2288, To complete application online

https://assistinghands.wufoo.com/forms/w15zgewc1kiligp/

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Tower

House Coffee shop in Ontario is accepting applications for 2 barista positions.

Experience preferred. Please email [email protected] to make an

appointment.

146 SW

4th Ave, Ontario

5412122129

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TOW

TRUCK OPERATOR: 21 YRS OR OLDER, CLEAN DRIVING RECORD, CDL HELPFUL, WILL TRAIN.

MUST LIVE WITHIN ONTARIO AREA. SALARY DOE. BENEFITS AVAIL. CALL 541-889-6161.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Child

Care Resources Preschool Promise QIS/Coach with the Malheur ESD. Application

materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at

Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on October

23rd, 2020.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Child

Care Resources Infant Toddler Specialist with the Malheur ESD. Application

materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at

Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on October

23rd, 2020.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

Lead

Flight

Instructor

Responsible

for ground and flight instruction for fixed wing courses.

For

complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is

EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

Math Lab

Coordinator/Tutor

Full-time

(11-month) position with benefits. For complete details, please visit us

at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

Program

Assistant

Provides

clerical and administrative support for staff within the College Assistance

Migrant Program (CAMP). Must be bilingual in

English-Spanish. Full-time position with benefits.

For

complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc

_______________________________________________________________________________________

12

positions at Hops distribution center in Parma. Seasonal to Christmas.

Day

shifts 7:00 am to 3:30 pm $15.00/hr.

Swing

shifts 3:30 pm to 12:00 am $16.00/hr.

Currently

need forklift operators on day shift, packing and general laborers on swing

shift.

Call

American Staffing 208-452-5575.

Apply

@

www.asitemp.com