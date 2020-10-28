PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Michael Dale Davis, Estate of Beverly K. McCall, Estate of John Kenneth Friend, Custody Hunt VS Cline

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Michael Dale Davis Case No. 6145. Notice is hereby given that Michelle D. Davis has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published October 21, 2020.

Publish Dates: October 21, 28, November 4, 2020.

______________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

PROBATE DEPARTMENT

In the Matter of the Estate of

BEVERLY K. MCCALL

Deceased.

Case No._6131

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Keith P. McCall has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representatives”). All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, to the undersigned attorney for personal representative at P.O. Box 9500, Boise, Idaho 83707 within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorneys for the personal representative.

Dated and first published on October 14, 2020.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Keith P. McCall

Personal Representative

Personal representative:

Keith P. McCall

20274 Market Rd.

Boise, ID 83607

(208) 726-0987

Publish date: October 14, 21, and 28, 2020

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6142

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JOHN KENNETH FRIEND,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kendra Freitag has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on October 14, 2020.

Respectfully

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish dates: October 14, 21, and 28, 2020

______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of lawsuit

Case No. CV2320-302

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF GEM.

In the matter of custody Hunt VS Cline

Notice is hereby given: The respondent named below has been sued for sole custody by the above-named petitioner. The court may enter judgment against you without further notice unless you respond within twenty-one (21) days. Read the information below.

To: Travis Matthew Cline

You are hereby notified that in order to defend this lawsuit, an appropriate written response. In accordance with the Idaho rules of Family Law procedure 502 (I.R.F.L.P) of the Third District must be filed with the Gem County Courthouse, 415 E. Main Street Emmett, ID 83617. (208) 365-4561, within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons on you. If you fail to respond the court may enter judgement against you as demanded by the petitioner in the petition.

A copy of the petition is served with this summons. If you wish to seek the advice of or representation of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected. A letter to the judge is not an appropriate response.

An appropriate written response requires compliance with I.R.F.L.P Rule 207 and other Idaho Rules of Family Law Procedure of the third Judicial District, and shall also include :

1. The title and name of this case.

2. If your response is a response to the petition, it must contain admissions or denials of all separate allegations of the petition and other defenses you may claim.

3. Your signature, mailing address, and telephone number, or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney

4. Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to the petitioner or Petitioner’s attorney, as designated above.

To determine if you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the Clerk of the above named Court, Shelly Tilton, Clerk of the court.

Dated October 21, 2020

Publish Date: October 28,2020 and November 4, 11, and 18, 2020