Events are slated in Ontario, Nyssa and Vale. Vale will continue its annual business trick-or-treat Friday, Oct. 30 with other gatherings are set for Halloween day.

It is that time of year again and there will be a number of events for local ghosts and goblins to attend to mark All Hallows' Eve. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz).

VALE – Some traditional Halloween events are still scheduled across Malheur County despite the enduring nature of the Covid pandemic but they will look a little different this year.

In Vale, at least two events are still a go, including the annual business trick-or-treat event slated Friday, Oct. 30. The event is usually sponsored by an organization, such as the Vale Chamber of Commerce. This year, though, Covid restrictions mean the event will not have a sponsor. Instead local businesses will decide on their own about whether to participate while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Saturday, a trunk-or-treat event will be held in the empty lot across from Farmers Supply Co-Op in Vale. The event kicks off at 7 p.m.

In Ontario, John Breidenbach, president and chief operating officer of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce said there will be a trick-or-treat “walk-by” at the Meadowbrook Retirement and Residential Care facility at 1372 S.W. 8th Ave., beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Also, the annual Sunrise Christian Church Trunk-r-Treat event will be Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunrise Christian Church at 968 S.W. 30th Street in Ontario.

In Nyssa, the Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a community trunk-or-treat event, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can back up their car on Main Street and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

The Nyssa Police and Fire Departments will also sponsor a mega trunk-or-treat on Halloween beginning at 4 p.m. at the police department at 14 S. 3rd St. Along with candy, there will be displays of emergency equipment at the event.

