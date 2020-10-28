YOUR COMMUNITY

Thursday evening at the Parma Motor-Vu, local residents and grid fans can relive the sights and sounds of a classic local 8-man state championship football triumph.

The 2019 8-man football championship game between Adrian and St. Paul will splash across the big screen Thursday in Parma. (The Enterprise/File).

ADRIAN – Local gridiron fans will get a chance to relive the excitement of Adrian High School’s 2019 state football championship victory this Thursday at the Parma Motor-Vu drive-in.

The event, sponsored through a cooperative effort between the civic action group Adrian 2040, the Adrian sports boosters and Adrian High School senior Claire Wagster will showcase game film of Adrian/Jordan Valley’s victory over St. Paul on the big screen.

Adrian came from behind to beat St. Paul 38-32 and win the state crown.

Wagster said Adrian 2040 member Angie Sillonis contacted her earlier this fall and asked if she would be interested in spearheading the event.

“She asked if anyone wanted to do it for their senior project. I had finished my senior project and she was like, ‘Do you want to do another one?’” said Wagster.

Wagster completed her Future Farmers of America state degree as her first senior project. Wagster said she liked the Parma Motor-Vu idea immediately.

“I thought it would be really cool. Kind of reunite everyone over the common sports idea. Everyone was kind of missing it,” she said.

The event is free, though to help offset costs, organizers will ask for a $5 donation from each vehicle.

Also, each family will be asked to fill out a survey from Adrian 2040. If the survey is filled out and returned to the snack bar, the survey-taker will get a bag of popcorn, compliments of the Ford Family Foundation.

A donation jar will also be available at the snack bar for anyone interested in helping with the Holiday Light Display at Adrian’s Two Rivers Park.

“It will be a night where everyone can get together. It was awesome we won the state championship and I thought that would be a cool thing to do,” said Wagster.

Wagster, 17, said she isn’t sure how many people will show for the game film.

“We haven’t done anything like this before,” she said.

The film will start at dusk, or about 6:30 p.m.

“It will be super exciting. Bring your friends,” said Wagster.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell

