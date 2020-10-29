NYSSA NEWS

Columnist Susan Barton finds plenty to read, with a school book sale and events at the Nyssa library.

Nyssa Elementary School has a book fair this week, and the Nyssa Library has books and more for local readers this fall. (Enterprise file photo)

Reading is a great anytime activity and as we move into fall and winter months, this is the perfect time to order books for your at-home library or visit the Nyssa Public Library.

The annual Nyssa Elementary School Book Fair is online this year until Nov. 1. Visit www.scholastic.com/fair then enter the Nyssa zip code (97913) and sign in. Book selections are listed by grade giving you an opportunity to find the age appropriate books for your student. Nyssa Elementary School earns rewards when you shop, a win-win! Books make great gifts, so you can shop now and get a start on your Christmas list.

There are several new features at the Nyssa Library: carpet, outdoor book drop, 72 new children’s books, online crafts and a library dog! The carpet looks great – Thank you to Friends of the Nyssa Library fundraising efforts and donors for contributions to the carpet project.

The outdoor book drop received a face lift thanks to Jim Maret and Nyssa Sign Company. Please return all books to the outside book drop.

Grants allowed the library to purchase a subscription to Creative Bug and Flipster. Check the library’s web page or Facebook for instructions for logging on to these craft project sites.

Take-home craft kits are also available at the front desk. Another grant, matched by the Friends of the Nyssa Library, provided funds for the kids’ books. The new library dog, Daisy Mae, is a friendly, calming therapy/cuddle dog who is at the library most Fridays.

The library is holding a book sale – It’s $5 for a bag of books with many titles to choose from.

Storytime is at 11 a.m. each Tuesday on Facebook Live. When visiting the library, properly worn face coverings are required for those over age 5, and children up to age 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For those who want to limit their contact with others, the library is still offering curbside service. Order your books online and pick them up curbside. The library is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday.

Don’t forget to vote! You can drop off your ballot at the Nyssa Library using the voting drop box.

