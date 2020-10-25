Free MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

If you want something to distract you from the gloomy side of the news, we have just the ticket - a performance. on line of the choir at Ontario High School. We provide you a link to the video.

Singers at Ontario High School are captured performing in a video in this screen shot from Youtube.

ONTARIO - This could make your day.

The choir at Ontario High School got together virtually to perform a song. Students performed separately but in unison on a video posted on social media last week.

The Noteworthy and Tiger Choir performed “Why We Sing” and you can watch the performance HERE.

Across the country, such virtual performances have become popular viewing as the U.S. deals with the impacts of the pandemic.

The Ontario School District is working on plans to return a few students to class in November. Virtual learning – “comprehensive distance learning” in education parlance – will remain the prime teaching tool.