MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS

Youth hoop tournament generates fan enthusaism and packed Ontario hotels even as the Covid pandemic continues

Fan support for the Western Idaho October Showcase tournament packed Ontario hotels, bolstering the local economy even as Covid continues to linger in Malheur County and Idaho. Tournament officials, though, said stringent Covid precautions are in place during competition.
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise
October 23, 2020 at 10:00am


