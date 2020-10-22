The Voice of Malheur County
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
ELECTION 2020

ELECTION 2020: Ballots take long road from the county clerk's office to the kitchen table and back again

The journey of a mail-in ballot begins in central Oregon, crosses Malheur County and goes into Idaho before it arrives in the local mail box. The system proved to be flexible and reliable since Oregon adopted vote-by-mail.
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise
October 22, 2020 at 10:30am


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.