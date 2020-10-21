Free COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Area and state health officials utilized the Malheur County Fairgrounds Oct. 14 to conduct the Covid testing operation. More than 200 people were tested at the event.

State and local health agencies along with volunteer help from the Treasure Valley Community College nursing program helped conduct Covid testing at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Oct. 14.

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department, in conjunction with the state and other local health agencies, sponsored a drive-thru Covid testing event at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The event attracted more than 200 people to test for Covid. The testing operation is one way area health authorities are working to stop the spread of the Covid virus locally.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, Malheur County reported 1,854 positive Covid tests and 5,969 negative tests with 7,823 total tests administered. So far, the health department reported 36 deaths connected to Covid.

Tom Mynes, a health physicist from the Oregon Health Authority, helps with a Covid test swab at a testing event at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Oct. 14.

Oregon Health Authority Health Physicist Tom Mynes chats with Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director Oct. 14 at a Covid testing site at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

Health officials said 211 people received Covid tests at the testing event Oct. 14.

Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director, talks about the planning behind the drive-thru testing event at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Oct. 14.

More than 200 people received Covid tests at a drive-thru event at the fairgrounds Oct. 14.

YOU CAN HELP KEEP LOCAL NEWS FLOWING: Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.