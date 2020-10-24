COMMUNITY
New grant helps Enterprise translate election news into Spanish
The American Press Institute awarded a grant to help fund an Enterprise project translating local election stories for Spanish-speakers in the community. The newspaper was one of 11 news organizations chosen for the funding from a pool of 100 applicants from across the nation.
