AROUND OREGON: Now, Oregon mask mandate spreads to offices

AROUND OREGON: New health guidelines Monday require everyone to wear a mask at indoor workplaces, even if they're more than 6 feet apart. The changes reflect a growing scientific consensus that the coronavirus travels via aerosol and can spread farther indoors.
By Rachel Alexander – Salem Reporter
October 20, 2020 at 6:13am


