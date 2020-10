If you are a human, ignore this field

COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

AROUND OREGON: Now, Oregon mask mandate spreads to offices

AROUND OREGON: New health guidelines Monday require everyone to wear a mask at indoor workplaces, even if they're more than 6 feet apart. The changes reflect a growing scientific consensus that the coronavirus travels via aerosol and can spread farther indoors.