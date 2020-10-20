COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY
AROUND OREGON: Now, Oregon mask mandate spreads to offices
AROUND OREGON: New health guidelines Monday require everyone to wear a mask at indoor workplaces, even if they're more than 6 feet apart. The changes reflect a growing scientific consensus that the coronavirus travels via aerosol and can spread farther indoors.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.