MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Oregon prison chief tells TVCC, other colleges the state is dropping teaching contracts

Six community colleges, including Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, tried to salvage a deal with the state Corrections Department to continue teaching about 1,000 inmates. On Friday, the state said it would teach the inmates itself. In Ontario, layoffs loom.