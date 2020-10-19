MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Oregon prison chief tells TVCC, other colleges the state is dropping teaching contracts
Six community colleges, including Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, tried to salvage a deal with the state Corrections Department to continue teaching about 1,000 inmates. On Friday, the state said it would teach the inmates itself. In Ontario, layoffs loom.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.