The Voice of Malheur County
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Oregon prison chief tells TVCC, other colleges the state is dropping teaching contracts

Six community colleges, including Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, tried to salvage a deal with the state Corrections Department to continue teaching about 1,000 inmates. On Friday, the state said it would teach the inmates itself. In Ontario, layoffs loom.
By Les Zaitz - The Enterprise
October 19, 2020 at 1:56pm


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.