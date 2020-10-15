The Voice of Malheur County
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS

California company still on track with Nyssa project

Field Fresh Foods is hard at work renovating a warehouse in Nyssa in preparation of opening either later this year or early 2021. The firm is the nation's largest supplier of fresh-packed fruits and vegetable for public schools and plans to hire 45 people when fully operational.
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise
October 15, 2020 at 2:53pm


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.