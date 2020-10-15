MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS
California company still on track with Nyssa project
Field Fresh Foods is hard at work renovating a warehouse in Nyssa in preparation of opening either later this year or early 2021. The firm is the nation's largest supplier of fresh-packed fruits and vegetable for public schools and plans to hire 45 people when fully operational.
