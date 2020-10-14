If you are a human, ignore this field

ELECTION 2020

Filings show PACs put their bucks into legislative incumbents in Malheur County

ELECTION 2020: Oregon spending reports show that political action committees are putting big bucks into the campaigns of state Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens, incumbents in districts that include Malheur County. Meanwhile challengers Beth Spell and Carina Miller rely on smaller individual contributions to fuel their campaigns.