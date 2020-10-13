COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY
Malheur County urges those attending funeral, youth activities to get Covid test
Events such as a funeral and other social activities are exposing more people more often. Health officials say complying with limits on the size of gatherings is necessary and that social distancing and masks remain key protocols.
