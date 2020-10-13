The Voice of Malheur County
COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Malheur County urges those attending funeral, youth activities to get Covid test

Events such as a funeral and other social activities are exposing more people more often. Health officials say complying with limits on the size of gatherings is necessary and that social distancing and masks remain key protocols.
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise
October 13, 2020 at 5:34pm


