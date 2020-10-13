The Voice of Malheur County
MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

Nyssa students go back to class despite state report showing staff Covid cases

Kindergarteners and some other students are back in class this week in Nyssa, after the state reported several Covid cases among the staff. The return to in-person learning drew a rebuke from the Oregon Education Association, but district officials say they are following all precautions to keep students safe.
By Les Zaitz - Malheur Enterprise
October 13, 2020 at 12:43pm


