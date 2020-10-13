MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS
Nyssa students go back to class despite state report showing staff Covid cases
Kindergarteners and some other students are back in class this week in Nyssa, after the state reported several Covid cases among the staff. The return to in-person learning drew a rebuke from the Oregon Education Association, but district officials say they are following all precautions to keep students safe.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.