A free Covid testing event will be held Monday in Nyssa. (The Enterprise/File)

NYSSA – The Malheur County Health Department will sponsor free Covid testing Monday in Nyssa.

The testing event will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1309 Park Avenue in Nyssa from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The test site is open to anyone, even those with no Covid symptoms.

For more information, contact the Malheur County Health Department at 541-889-7279.

