COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY
Malheur County adjusts count of Covid infections involving Nyssa schools
Malheur County officials said Friday that state officials double-counted four infection cases in Nyssa schools because some individuals work in two school buildings. The total number of infected individuals tied to the schools is eight, not 12, the county said.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.