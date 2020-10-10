The Voice of Malheur County
COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Malheur County adjusts count of Covid infections involving Nyssa schools

Malheur County officials said Friday that state officials double-counted four infection cases in Nyssa schools because some individuals work in two school buildings. The total number of infected individuals tied to the schools is eight, not 12, the county said.
By Les Zaitz - The Enterprise
October 9, 2020 at 6:03pm


