MALHEUR COUNTY ELECTIONS

VOTE 2020: Jacobs, Shock deliver views on their platform for county commission slot

Republican Ron Jacobs and Democratic Byron Shock are vying on the November ballot to replace Malheur County Commissioner Larry Wilson. Both men answered questions from the Enterprise last week on what they believe are the key issues for the county.