COMMENTARY

COMMENTARY: State's odd handling of Covid data only adds to public confusion, challenges trust

When state officials recently released a study of the coronavirus in Malheur County, they blanked out lots of numbers. They said they had no choice. But the agency already serves up many of those numbers in other places. Inconsistency is poor public practice.
By Les Zaitz - The Enterprise
October 5, 2020 at 2:10pm


