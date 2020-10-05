COMMENTARY
COMMENTARY: State's odd handling of Covid data only adds to public confusion, challenges trust
When state officials recently released a study of the coronavirus in Malheur County, they blanked out lots of numbers. They said they had no choice. But the agency already serves up many of those numbers in other places. Inconsistency is poor public practice.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.