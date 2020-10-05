The Voice of Malheur County
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
PRISONS

Oregon community colleges face deadline as state prisons chief moves to take over inmate education

The Oregon Department of Corrections says it could save $500,000 by using its own staff to teach inmates, instead of community colleges on contract. At Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, the shift would end a $2 million program that employs 19 people.
Les Zaitz – The Enterprise
October 5, 2020 at 8:19am


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.