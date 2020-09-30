The Voice of Malheur County
COMMUNITY

Child welfare board need volunteers in Malheur County

The Citizen Review Board only has half the volunteers it needs to make sure wards of the state are taken care of. “The board is absolutely crucial to make sure kids don’t fall through the cracks, and to make sure they have what they need for their safety, health and welfare,” said a volunteer.
By Aidan McGloin - The Enterprise
September 30, 2020 at 5:29pm


