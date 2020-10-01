The Voice of Malheur County
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
YOUR COMMUNITY

Murder, bigamy - historic trial in Vale had all the ingredients of classic film noir

New book paints a picture of a young local cowboy who just wanted to ride horses and go on round-ups but Gladys Broadhurst had other ideas. The beautiful, dark-haired femme fatale wanted her husband dead. After she seduced the cowboy she put her plan into motion.
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise
October 1, 2020 at 4:40pm


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.