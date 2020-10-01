YOUR COMMUNITY
Murder, bigamy - historic trial in Vale had all the ingredients of classic film noir
New book paints a picture of a young local cowboy who just wanted to ride horses and go on round-ups but Gladys Broadhurst had other ideas. The beautiful, dark-haired femme fatale wanted her husband dead. After she seduced the cowboy she put her plan into motion.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.