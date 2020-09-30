The Voice of Malheur County
MALHEUR COUNTY AGRICULTURE

Onion harvest in Malheur County defies expectations

After the market bottomed out last spring, prospects for local producers and packers seemed bleak. Yet a series of unrelated factors conspired to allow the industry to bounce back. Onion prices are not great, but they are holding, even as the Covid pandemic continues to linger.
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise
September 30, 2020 at 8:48am


