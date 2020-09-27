The Voice of Malheur County
COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Covid infections at Snake River Correctional Institution nearly double in one month

The Ontario prison's cases among inmates have hit nearly 400 and four inmates have died. While the majority of inmates and employees wear masks, the masks are not up to CDC minimum standards, and an internal assessment found that Malheur County spread needs to decrease before the outbreak dies down within the prison.
By Aidan McGloin - The Enterprise
September 27, 2020 at 11:00am


