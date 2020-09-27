COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY
Covid infections at Snake River Correctional Institution nearly double in one month
The Ontario prison's cases among inmates have hit nearly 400 and four inmates have died. While the majority of inmates and employees wear masks, the masks are not up to CDC minimum standards, and an internal assessment found that Malheur County spread needs to decrease before the outbreak dies down within the prison.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.