COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY
Malheur County now alone on state's watch list for Covid
The number of new Covid infections in Malheur County continues to mount at more than 100 per week, leaving the county a long way from getting off the state's watch list. Umatilla and Morrow counties, once with rates higher than Malheur County, were dropped from the list Friday.
